DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $50,341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $26,718,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD opened at $70.29 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.50.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

