DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading Up 5.2%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 42,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 68,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.
DXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $463.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.
