DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading Up 5.2%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 42,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 68,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $463.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.