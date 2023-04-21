Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.
Eagle Materials Price Performance
Shares of EXP opened at $148.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.95. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.31.
Insider Activity at Eagle Materials
In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.
About Eagle Materials
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
