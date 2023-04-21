Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of EXP opened at $148.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.95. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

