Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Short Interest Down 6.1% in March

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,770,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 10,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

ESTE traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,933. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $494.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 243.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

In other news, CEO Robert John Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 811,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 93,418 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.