Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $89.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.94.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $81.79 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

