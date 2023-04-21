Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EXG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.79. 448,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,147. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0553 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.