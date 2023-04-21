EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of BioAtla to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioAtla has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

BCAB opened at $3.50 on Monday. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,595.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Vasquez bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at $246,501.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioAtla by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

