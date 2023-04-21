Elastos (ELA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $238,217.67

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Elastos has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $27.61 million and approximately $238,217.67 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00004971 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

