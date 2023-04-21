Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EGO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $8.90 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 39.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,813,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after buying an additional 1,391,686 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 32.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,058,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 60,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 292.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,347,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,239 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

