Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$16.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$16.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ELD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Eldorado Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.21.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$14.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.37. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.87 and a 12-month high of C$15.49.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$334.27 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 40.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.3635933 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

