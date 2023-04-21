Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Short Interest Down 9.9% in March

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 41,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

ELMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Electromed from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electromed from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,021. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 million, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Electromed by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Electromed by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Electromed by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Electromed by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

