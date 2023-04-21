Electroneum (ETN) Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $50.84 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003567 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000735 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00011777 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,944,180,792 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.