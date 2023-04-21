Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.57. The stock had a trading volume of 382,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,041. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.06.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

