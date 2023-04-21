Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to $32.70- EPS.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded down $9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.13. 541,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,446. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.23. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.00.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $6,070,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

