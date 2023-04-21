Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to $32.70- EPS.

Shares of ELV traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $450.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,982. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $473.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.23. The company has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.00.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

