Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 167.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded up $9.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $384.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,387. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.43. The company has a market capitalization of $365.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.