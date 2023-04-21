Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $384.85

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $384.85 and last traded at $383.72, with a volume of 1902058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $374.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.43. The firm has a market cap of $364.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

