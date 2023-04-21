Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $284,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $85.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.51. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

