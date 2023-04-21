Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $103.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average of $88.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.