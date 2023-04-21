Emfo LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Emfo LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.09 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.