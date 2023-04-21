Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$56.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENB. CSFB raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge to a “sell” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.92.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$53.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.10. The firm has a market cap of C$107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$48.88 and a 52-week high of C$59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

