Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.23 and last traded at $63.19. Approximately 158,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 862,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.31.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 67.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

