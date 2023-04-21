Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $248.00 at Barclays

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $257.00 to $248.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $294.68.

ENPH stock opened at $224.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 80.12% and a net margin of 17.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,809,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

