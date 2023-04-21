Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Down 7.4% in March

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 46,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

EBTC stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $29.10. 12,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $353.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.53. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.38 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 14.86%.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $44,759.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,235.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $19,516,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 3,046.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 399,982 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 387,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

