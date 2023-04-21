Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Short Interest Up 15.2% in March

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

In related news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Envestnet news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,677.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 69,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 3,410.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $83.71.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $292.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

