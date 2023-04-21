EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,282 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $26,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $116.90. 1,054,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average is $126.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.