Epacria Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 258,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,000. British American Tobacco makes up 10.8% of Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.1 %

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $45.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.7006 dividend. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

