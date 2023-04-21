Epacria Capital Partners LLC Invests $652,000 in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

Get New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership alerts:

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Dividend Announcement

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

(Get Rating)

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.