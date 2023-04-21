Epacria Capital Partners LLC Makes New $837,000 Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT remained flat at $19.47 during trading on Friday. 200,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,729. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

