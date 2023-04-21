Epacria Capital Partners LLC Takes $2.55 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.7% of Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 214,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $59.60. 826,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,547. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

