Epacria Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. DaVita accounts for approximately 1.2% of Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.73. The stock had a trading volume of 108,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,928. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.22.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

