Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Airbnb, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $118.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $170.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.04. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Airbnb by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,586,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,758,285 shares of company stock worth $338,794,053. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

