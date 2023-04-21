Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.39. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 148,690 shares traded.

Erdene Resource Development Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$132.56 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia; and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in located in the Bayankhongor Aimag.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Erdene Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erdene Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.