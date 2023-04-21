ESG Planning Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

ESG Planning purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for about 1.4% of ESG Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 597.8% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

TQQQ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. 65,903,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,326,719. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $45.57.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

(Get Rating)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.