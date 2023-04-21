ESG Planning Sells 1,650 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ESG Planning cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. ESG Planning’s holdings in Danaher were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

NYSE DHR traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.37. 895,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,382. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

