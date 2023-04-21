ESG Planning Sells 2,577 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ESG Planning reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. ESG Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $82.28. 1,427,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.27. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $111.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.