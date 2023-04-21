Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Docebo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Docebo by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Docebo by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Docebo by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Docebo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

DCBO stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

