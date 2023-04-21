Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 10,460 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,726,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

