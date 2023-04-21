Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

BABA opened at $88.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

