Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth $61,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other MRC Global news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $59,949.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRC opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

