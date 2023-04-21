Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,621 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

TGT opened at $163.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.93. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $247.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

