Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 315 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Century Communities worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 62,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,427,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Century Communities Stock Down 0.2 %

Century Communities stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $67.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Featured Articles

