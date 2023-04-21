Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.52.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $211.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 147.13%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.