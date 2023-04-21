Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $239.00.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.52.

NYSE ESS opened at $211.72 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.93 and a 200-day moving average of $218.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 147.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

