Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESTA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.57.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $74.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $93.80.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $43.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 422.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $254,183.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $243,364.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

