Ethereum (ETH) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,947.38 or 0.06882895 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $234.50 billion and $10.74 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00065165 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00020570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00040305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00020676 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,416,480 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.