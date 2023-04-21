Euler Price Tops $2.58 on Exchanges (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. Euler has a total market capitalization of $43.06 million and approximately $911,885.29 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Euler has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Euler token can now be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00009479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

