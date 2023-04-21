Evan Roberts Sells 2,600 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) COO Evan Roberts sold 2,600 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $83,226.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 724,412 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,428.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Evan Roberts sold 200 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $6,402.00.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 189.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 29,782 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 20,852.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 170,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.07.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

