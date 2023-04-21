Evercore ISI Lowers BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) to Outperform

Evercore ISI lowered shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 394.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

