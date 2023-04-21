Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

